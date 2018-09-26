Vice President Yemi Osinbajo is currently presiding over a scanty Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting, at the Presidential Villa, in Abuja.

Only 14 ministers were in the Council chamber when Osinbajo commenced the meeting with the rendition of the National anthem at 11:00a.m.

Council members currently in President Muhammadu Buhari’s delegation at the 73rd Session of United Nations General Assembly (UNGA73), New York, are the National Security Adviser, Maj. Gen. Babagana Monguno (rtd); the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama; Attorney-General and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami; Minister of Health, Isaac Adewole; Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Okechukwu Enelamah; Minister of Budget and National Planning, Udoma Udo Udoma and Minister of State for Environment, Ibrahim Jibrin.

Those present at the commencement of the meeting included Minister of Agriculture, Minister of State for Agriculture, Minister of Defence.

Others erre Minister of Communication, Minister of FCT, Minister of State for Health, Minister of Labour and Minister of State for Labour.

Also in the Council Chamber were Minister of State for Niger Delta Affairs, Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Minister of State for Power, Works and Housing, Minister of State for Mines and Steel, Minister of Transportation, and Minister of Water Resources.

The opening prayer (Muslim) was said by the Minister of FCT, Mohammed Bello, while the opening prayer (Christian) was offered by the Minister of State for Agriculture, Heineken Lokpobiri.