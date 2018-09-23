Nigeria’s Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, at the weekend said peace is attainable in the country despite threats to it.

Osinbajo spoke at the 2018 International Day of Peace, held in Lagos, Southwest Nigeria and organised by the Lagos State Citizens Mediation Centre, CMC.

The Vice President, who was represented by Akingbolahan Adeniran, Rule of Law Advisor, Office of the Vice President, admitted that even though there was threat to peace in the nation, pragmatic approach could be adopted to enhance peace in the nation.

Osinbajo said the CMC was doing great things in Lagos to enhance peace through Alternative Dispute Resolution, ADR, adding that his office so much cherished peaceful resolution of conflict.

On the 2019 elections, the Vice President charged Nigerians to embrace peace and shun all forms of violence.

Lagos Commissioner for Justice, Adeniji Kazeem, said this year’s International Peace Day event coincided with the 70th anniversary of the establishment of the UN which aimed to highlight the importance of all segments of society to work together to strive for peace and respect for Human Rights.

Kazeem, who was represented by a director in the Justice Ministry, Maria Olaniyi, stated that the United Nations had been able to achieve its laudable programmes through the thousands of partnerships each year with governments, civil society, the private sector, faith-based groups and other non-governmental organizations.

“In 1999, the Lagos State Government in line with its constituted functions of ensuring peace within the State; established the Citizens’ Mediation Centre to provide access to justice to the indigent residents of the State.

The Citizens’ Mediation Centre (CMC) is an initiative of the Lagos State Government under the Ministry of Justice with a Mission to serve as a non-adversarial dispute resolution centre through the use of mediation mechanism in dispensing justice fairly, speedily and without discrimination fear or favour between disputing residents of the State,” he said.

According to the commissioner, the existence of peace in any society was germane to democracy and a panacea to socio-economic development and growth, saying that peace was what the world needed at this time to promote bilateral partnerships, among nations.

He said the sustenance of Human Rights would eradicate acrimony and entrench self love and mutual respect among citizens which in the end contributed to the global peace.

Director, Lagos CMC, Omotola Rotimi said peace was very important if any society or nation was going to move forward, while stressing the need for peace in the homes, schools, communities, among others.

“Peace in the family ushers in progress and will make the children to grow. At workplace, without peace, work will not progress, and there can’t be productivity. Peace is the foundation of everything; peace is why we are alive,” she said.