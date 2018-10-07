



Nigeria’s Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, on Sunday said the nation has come of age at 58 and that everyone must refuse corruption which has eaten deep into the fabrics of the nation.

Osinbajo spoke at the Independence Inter-denominational Church Service, held at the Deeper Life Bible Church headquarters, Gbagada area of Lagos, on Sunday.

The vice president, who spoke on the topic: “Coming of Age,” said the nation had come of age at 58 and that there were certain offensive things which all must refuse, one of which he said, must be corruption.

He said Nigerians must refuse corruption and obey God in all ramification and reject tribalism and ethnicity for the nation to move forward, adding that everyone must stay away from evil.

“We should reject evil and hate what God hates. As we reject that, we will pass through the Red Sea. God is concerned about obedience of all those called by His name. We should turn from our wicked ways. Our nation has come of age; the destiny of our nation lies in our hands. God has redesigned the redemption of this nation around his saints,” he said.

Also speaking, Lagos State Governor, Akinwunmi Ambode, urged religious leaders to see the period as a time to continue to preach the message of hope, peace, unity, integrity and religious tolerance and intensify prayers for God’s intervention and restoration of hope in the future of Nigeria.

He said he was optimistic that the best of Nigeria and the State was yet to come, urging Nigerians to continue to pray, hope and work for a better future for all.

“My brothers and sisters in the Lord, at this auspicious period in the history of our nation, the Church and indeed everyone who believes in the efficacy of prayer have a responsibility and patriotic duty to pray for the well-being and progress of our nation. I believe strongly that the best of our nation and our State is yet to come. Let us continue to pray, hope and work for a better future,” he said.

Ambode stated that as the nation prepared to go to the polls next year, all hands must be on deck to sustain and deepen the process that would result in sustainable growth and good governance for all, just as he urged Nigerians to eschew all tendencies that might aggravate the challenges being experienced at the moment.

“As we celebrate our 58 years independence anniversary, I urge us to remain steadfast and continue to uphold those values that have been passed down from our heroes who sacrificed so much to liberate us from the yokes of colonial rule.

“Today’s occasion is also coming at a critical time in the history of our nation when all hands must be on deck to sustain and deepen the process that will result in sustainable growth and good governance for our people. We must all get involved and work together to ensure that the potentials of this nation are fully realized for the benefit of everyone and future generations,” he said.

He specifically commended the General Superintendent of Deeper Christian Life Ministry, Pastor W. F. Kumuyi, for his dedication and commitment shown towards the propagation of Christianity and the service of God over the years, adding that he (Kumuyi) had continued to impact the lives of many globally through inspirational teaching of the Word of God.

Ambode also lauded the contributions of the church in the State, saying that the Gbagada community had benefited immensely from their various corporate social responsibility projects initiated by the church.

“I congratulate the Deeper Life Bible Church on this magnificent edifice you have put up here. I was unable to join you for the formal opening but I am very happy to worship in this sanctuary today as we celebrate another anniversary of our Independence.

“As I congratulate you on this new Church building, I also thank you for the good works you have done in the Gbagada Community. Your holistic approach to religious activities has been demonstrated in your corporate social responsibility actions especially the construction of the Oduwole Bridge and a multi-level car park to ease traffic in this community.

“You have demonstrated that the Church can play a lot of roles in nation building. Beyond the spiritual role of praying for the Government, the Church can also partner with the Government to make our communities a better place,” the governor said.

He said his administration, in furtherance to the efforts of the church, embarked on the construction of a network of six roads identified by the community development associations, including Aderemi Akeju Street, Okun Street, Femi Kuti Street, Brown Road, Adegbenro/Ganiyat Dawodu Street and Yetunde Brown Street.

Ambode said the contract for the road, which was awarded in September 2017 was already 60 percent completed and is expected to be concluded by the end of the first quarter of 2019, while adding that adjoining road networks such as Diya Street and Ajayi Aina streets have been scheduled for rehabilitation to further enhance road connectivity within the axis.

“For us as government, we will continue to promote fairness, justice and everything that will make life more comfortable for our people,” he said.

In his messaged, titled: “Becoming a Man God uses Beyond his Generation,” General Superintendent, Deeper Christian Life Ministry, Pastor William Kumuyi said to be used of God for His higher purpose, everyone must be get the Saviour’s pardon, have strong persuasion, sound principles, strategic programmes, selfless perspectives, scriptural perception and sterling paradoxes.

Kumuyi said God had a purpose for each individual, family and every community and Lagos State in particular, adding that God still used yielded men and women to execute His divine mandate in every family, institutions, among others.

According to him, our service to all men must be that of sincere servanthood, grace and godliness; sustained support for the grassroots, supervised strategies with ground-breaking goals; possess self-sacrifice without guaranteed gain; strict steadfastness to the golden rule and submission to God and His will.