Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has directed the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) to with immediate effect provide building materials to the new resettlement site for communities affected by flood in Niger State in order to ease their hardship.

The Vice President disclosed this on Tuesday at the internally displaced person’s camp in Zungeru, Wushishi Local Government Area of the state.

Prof. Osinbajo who stated that the Federal Government remain committed to ensuring the welfare of its citizens also assured the flood victims of the Federal Government’s effort to find lasting solution to the situation.

He said that the relocation will come up as soon as possible in order to enable school children resume for the new academic session as the Central Primary School Zungeru, is serving as a temporary shelter for the displaced persons.

“I have directed NEMA to immediately supply building materials at the new site of resettlement. They are going to start work immediately and we will also do our best to help everybody so that everybody will be well taken care of. We will make sure we do everything possible make you comfortable as quickly as possible. ”

The Vice President then commended the effort of the State Government as well as that of Niger State Emergency Management Agency (NSEMA) for the quick response to the plight of the displaced persons through the provision of medical facilities and other relief materials.

Earlier, Governor Abubakar Sani-Bello disclosed that “over 130 Communities have since been submerged by water, adding that there has been an ongoing effort for the resettlement of the flood victims.”

He stated that the displaced persons in the camp comprises Gungu,Aboki, Rafin Gora in Wushishi, Rafi and Shiroro Local Government Areas of the state.

Governor Sani-Bello then assured the people of immediate government intervention so as to enable them go about their normal activities and has commended the Federal Governments prompt action to provide succour for the victims.

In his remarks, the leader of the community, Ambassador Muhammed Manta who spoke on behalf of the displaced persons commended the Federal and the State governments for commiserating with victims on the recent misfortune and for the quick evacuation of the affected communities from the area. He thencalled on the Federal and State Government to consider compensation of those that were affected in the ongoing construction of the Zungeru Hydro Electric Dam.