



Vice President Yemi Osinbajo and 13 state governors are expected, on Thursday, in Asaba, the Delta State capital, for the 14th delegate conference of the Nigeria Guild of Editors (NGE).

As at the time of filing this report, most of the participating editors at the conference were already, in Asaba, as President of the Guild, Funke Egbemode, led members of her executives on a courtesy call on the host Governor Ifeanyi Okowa.

Speaking on the level of preparedness by the state to host the event, Commissioner for Information, Mr. Patrick Ukah, assured the visitors that the conference will be hitch free.

Ukah, in a statement, said the five-day conference begun, on Wednesday, with arrival of participants, adding that Governor Okowa would declare it open, on Thursday, when the Vice President is expected.

According to the statement, Governor Okowa would lead his counterparts from Edo, Anambra, Akwa-Ibom, Rivers, Bayelsa, Sokoto, Gombe, Lagos, Bauchi, Kano, Katsina and Enugu states during the executive session to address members of the Guild on the achievements of their respective administrations and expectations.

Ukah added that the participants would embark on a tour of projects in the three senatorial districts of Delta State on Saturday October 13, 2018 and will climax in the evening with a gala nite while Sunday will be departure date.