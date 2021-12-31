New Year: Oyo NOA urges people not to despair, assures of better days

As the people are entering the new year globally with revelry, a message of resounding hope has come to the people of Oyo State and the entire Nigerians.

The message, which aimed at bolstering up people’s courage never to freak out but expect balmy days yet to come, forms the nucleus of the new year message to the people by the NOA, Oyo State Director, Mrs F Ayoola.

In a release signed by the Agency head of media, Mr Kehinde Isiaka and made available to the journalists in Ibadan, Oyo state capital on Friday, the Director encourages all Nigerians to expect a ray of light at the end of the dark tunnel.

The State Director tasks the citizens to be hopeful especially with the beatitude the new year brings in its wake.

She enjoins the people to always buck up and expect better days ahead and assist the President to walk his talk in ensuring the welfare and adequate security of the people as he has pledged.

Mrs Ayoola who pleaded for modest celebrations cautioned people not to forget their immediate past in a hurry and use the season to pray for the betterment of the nation.

The Director, quoting from the book of Jeremiah 29:11 says ” For I know the plans I have for you, declares the LORD, plans for welfare and not for evil, to give you a future and a hope.

“We should therefore be optimistic, trust in the Lord and forget the pall of the bitterness of banditry, kidnapping, killings, Covid 19 pandemics, and other evils that befell the Nation in the outgoing year. We have opened a new chapter”.

Mrs Ayoola, therefore, felicitates the state governor, Engr Seyi Makinde and his entire cabinet members, the traditional rulers, community leaders and the people of Oyo state, wishing everyone a happy and prosperous New year.