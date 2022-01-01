Nigeria

New Year: Benue governor charges Nigerians to keep hope alive

January 1, 2022
Doofan Ben-Aondofa
The Governor of Benue State, Samuel Ortom, has shared his experience on how the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Pastor Enoch Adeboye, ensured he emerged victorious at the 2015 governorship election in his state.

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, of Benue State has described the outgone year, 2021 as a tough one for the entire nation.

The Governor spoke on Friday during crossover night Wonders Mega Parish, Redeemed Christian Church of God, RCCG, Gboko road Makurdi the state capital.

Ortom crossed over to 2022 in the church with his wife, Dr Eunice Ortom and family members.

The governor, who prayed for a better 2022, admitted that the past year was terrible for Nigerian leaders.

He thanked Benue people for their resilience, understanding and prayers for him and his administration and encouraged Nigerians not to lose hope but trust in God for a better country.

