The crisis rocking the Yoruba Council of Elders deepened on Thursday as the Secretary-General of the Council, Dr Kunle Olajide, was suspended indefinitely.

There has been no love lost between the president of the body, Col Ade Agbede (retd.) and Olajide over the leadership crisis in the council.

Olajide’s suspension was part of the decisions taken at the YCE Joint Meeting of Senior Elders’ Forum and Chairmen of State Chapters held at the council’s national secretariat, Ibadan, Oyo State capital.

But Olajide, in an interview with our correspondent, described his suspension as a joke taken too far.

According to him, those at the meeting had no locus standi to take such decision which he said was at variance with the council’s constitution.

He said, “YCE has no Senior Elders’ Forum in our constitution and Agbede is just using them to perpetuate himself in office as the president of YCE.

“What we bestow on him was an interim presidency. He was picked to act in that capacity.

“As the Secretary-General, I am still in charge of the YCE secretariat. Very soon, the state chairmen in eight states would address the issue and put Agbede where he belongs.”

But according to the communique signed by the council’s president, Olajide was suspended for alleged gross misconduct and insubordination.

He was directed to immediately surrender all council’s property and documents to the president.

The meeting also resolved that Sam Agbetuyi should, with immediate effect, take up the position of Assistant Secretary-General 1 for the council in acting capacity.

Also at the meeting, a vote of confidence was unanimously passed in Agbede as the president of the council also known as Egbe Igbimo Agba Yoruba.