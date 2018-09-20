The Speaker, House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Yakubu Dogara, has submitted his Expression of Interest and Nomination forms to the National Headquarters of the Peoples Democratic Party.

Dogara submitted the forms as he formally defected to the party from the All Progressives Congress on Thursday.

He is at present in the National Secretariat with Senator Abdul Ningi, former FCT Minister Bala Mohammed and other PDP stakeholders from Bauchi State.

Senator Adamu Gumba from Bauchi State and 20 local government chairmen of the PDP from the state accompanied him.