



Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, has said that late Hon. Funke Adedoyin, who passed on recently will be sorely missed by her colleagues.

The speaker said this while signing the condolence register, on Tuesday in Abuja.

Dogara described her as a committed member of the House, who contributed immensely to committee assignments, debates in plenary and other legislative issues.

He prayed that God will grant her soul eternal rest and give her family the fortitude to bear the loss.

Dogara said: “We had to adjourn the Sitting in order to mourn the passing of our sister and colleague, Hon. Funke Adedoyin.

“She was a wonderful person, as some of you journalists would attest, who contributed immensely in the proceedings of the House of Representatives. She was a committed member on the floor of the House when health challenges permitted.

“She was a very cerebral contributor, a very effective politician in debates and issues in the House and I cannot be more proud to have had her as a colleague and as a member of the House of Representatives.

“We will sorely miss her. At this point in time, our thoughts and prayers are with her immediate family for God to give them the fortitude to bear this irreparable loss and may her gentle soul rest in peace.”

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the House held special prayer in her honour and had adjourned sitting to Wednesday October 10.

Until her death, Adedoyin who once served as Minister of state for Health represented Irepodun Isin/ Ekiti /Oke Ero Federal Constituency of Kwara state.

Adedoyin, the daughter of a National industrialist, Chief Samuel Adedoyin, died on Friday, September 28, after a brief illness.