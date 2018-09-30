The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, was on Sunday conspicuously absent at the interdenominational church service to commemorate Nigeria’s 58th independence held at the National Christian Centre, Abuja.

The theme of the service was “Harnessing our diversity for national development.”

According to the programme of the event, Dogara had earlier been picked to read the service’s second lesson from 1 Corinthians 12:4-18 while the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Walter Onnoghen, was meant to read the first lesson Exodus 13:8-13.

Shortly after Onnoghen read the first lesson, however, the master of ceremony announced that a former Head of State, Gen. Yakubu Gowon (retd.), would take the second lesson as a mark of honour for the former military leader.

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo and the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, attended the service.

Dogara attended the previous services which are always attended by top government officials who are Christians.

Recall that he recently defected from the ruling All Progressives Congress to the Peoples Democratic Party.