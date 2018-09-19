The Plateau State Commissioner for Information and Communications, Yakubu Dati, has assured citizens that the State Governor, Simon Lalong, is committed to delivering on his promises and would not abandon any section of the State in his quest to fulfil his promises.

The Commissioner spoke on the heels of the protest in some part of Jos North local government area where residents say the Governor has reneged on his promises and abandon the road projects started in their neighborhood over two years ago.

He said, “The governor did not abandon any road projects, the construction was stopped because of rain, because you cannot construct roads during rainy season.”

It would be recalled that a coalition of youth groups in the Hausa community in Jos North local government area protested what they termed as neglect by the Governor Simon Lalong led administration saying the Governor retraces his steps or lose their votes in 2019.

The groups under the aegis of Coalition of Jos Concerned Youths Associations (CJCYA) particularly protested the abandoned road projects in Jos North local government area of the State and asked the Governor to complete them.

Speaking on behalf of the coalition, Buhari Shehu said that work commenced on the uncompleted roads over two years, but was abandoned thereby causing hardship to the people of the local government area, stressing “We urge Lalong to urgently mandate the contractors to return to site so that life can be bearable to people who are suffering as result of non completion of the roads.”

Shehu explained that they have written letters to the Governor regarding the uncompleted roads and were received by Director Protocol and up till now there was no response and “if his government failed to complete the projects, we would use our PVCs to vote him out in 2019.”