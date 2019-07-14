<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

An Ikeja court on Thursday remanded Chinedu Franklin the principal of a Yahoo-Yahoo training school. He is standing trial before Justice Oluwatoyin Taiwo over alleged $20,000 fraud.

He is facing a seven-count charge of obtaining money under false pretense and possession of fraudulent documents brought against him by the EFCC, to which he pleaded not guilty.

It would be recalled that the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) had on May 22, arrested Frank and 8 other students of his Yahoo-Yahoo training school at 14, Animashaun Street, Progressive Estate, Ojodu Berger Lagos while they were receiving lectures on how to carry out internet fraud activities.

The other eight students were, Ahmed Musa, 24; Desmond Eze, 29; Preye Kingsley, 23; Benjamin Irabor, 21; Benjamin Opah, 19; Akapo Prosper, 22; Innocent Paul, 20 and Olamide Edun, 20.