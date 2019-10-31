<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Mothers of internet scammers, popularly known as Yahoo Boys, have formed an association in Lagos.

So also has the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission invited foreign auctioneers to sell the jewelries seized from Nigeria’s former Minister of Petroleum Resources, Deziani Alison-Madueke.

The Chairman of the EFCC, Ibrahim Magu, revealed these on Monday at the ongoing EFCC stakeholders conference on crusade against cybercrime fraudsters.

Magu said the Lagos Office of the Commission had made 300 cybercrime-related arrests since January, securing 200 convictions.

He said the anti-graft agency had also invited “internationally certified” auctioneers from outside the country to auction the $40 million (about N14.4 billion) jewelries ordered forfeited to the Federal Government by Alison-Madueke.

Also to be auctioned are 242 trailers and tankers recovered from internet scammers.