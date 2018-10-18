



The Federal Government has ruled out plans of privatizing the Ajaokuta Steel Company located at the heart of Kogi State, Nigeria.

However government is still at a crossroad on what use to put the national asset for the time being.

All these came to the fore on Thursday, after the National Economic Council (NEC) meeting presided over by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo.

Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello, who met the VP to clear the air on the purported sale, said, “I met with the Vice President, being the Chairman of the National Economic Council, to make some enquiries from him over the purported sale of Ajaokuta Steel Complex and he has indicated that there is nothing like that.

“He said there is no plan by the Federal Government to sell the company and he described Ajaokuta steel as an asset of the Federal Government and that they are looking into how best to make good use of that particular complex for the benefit of Nigerians at large.”