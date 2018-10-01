.responsive_ads_xi { width: 300px; height: 250px; } @media(min-width: 768px) { .responsive_ads_xi { width: 468px; height: 60px; } } @media(min-width: 1019px) { .responsive_ads_xi { width: 640px; height: 80px; } } @media(min-width: 1140px) { .responsive_ads_xi { width: 696px; height: 86px; } }

Kogi State Governor Yahaya Bello on Monday said that though his administration’s reforms in the civil service had been hard, they were necessary to sanitise and reposition the state for effective service delivery.

Governor Bello, who disclosed this in Independence Anniversary broadcast to the people of the state in Government House, Lokoja, said through some of the reforms, the state had been repositioned for good governance.

He said that his administration had over the last two years and nine months, worked hard to make Kogi a better place for all.

“I do not deny that some of our reforms have been hard, especially in the Civil Service; but necessary to institutionalize good governance.”

He said that the state civil service was now better off adding that apart from weeding undeserving beneficiaries from the payroll, “we are better able to pay salaries.

“As at today, we have paid August salaries to our local government employees. We were able to raise the payments from 10 percent in many cases when we assumed office to 54 percent in August. Our aim is to reach and sustain 100 percent shortly.

“As further gains from our Civil Service and Pensions reforms, we started paying state civil servants 100 per cent of their salaries over the last couple of months.

“While that is ongoing, we intend to pay off all arrears due to cleared workers soon, maybe as soon as this month,” the Governor explained.

Bello hinted that his New Direction government had just concluded an audit of the state pension administration covering a period of five years preceding his government.

He said that audit revealed a fraud of about N4.3bn perpetrated against the state and her pensioners adding that the findings were made public and the government gone after some of the officials involved.

“With these cankerworms removed from the system, our pensioners can expect straight forward payments of their entitlements henceforth,” he said.