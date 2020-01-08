<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello, has hinted that civil servants would be the cornerstone and fulcrum upon which his second term in office would run.

Bello is due to be inaugurated for a second term in office on January 27.

He said this on Wednesday at the Government House Lokoja, when he met with permanent secretaries and heads of Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs).

He said he would deal more with civil servants than political appointees during his second term in his quest to ensure efficient and effective service delivery for the people.

“I am opened to advise from all of you. The second term can’t be self-serving. It is going to more of service delivery to the people. That is why I am involving those that are hungry for service to get involved. Don’t be surprised to see your child be your boss as long as he is hungry for service.

“This second tenure is going to be that of service delivery. It’s a tenure by and for those who are hungry for results.

“For us to get to the desired destination that we want, we have to start now. I urge you all to be transparent,” he said.

He charged the civil servants not to show political appointees the ways to circumvent the system but to rather checkmate them at all time.

“Whoever I will appoint as your heads today or tomorrow should be told of what the law permits. Don’t teach them to circumvent the system.

“I am going to be dealing directly with the civil servants; It’s going to be a periodic interaction.

“Verify every directive from me before you comply. Kogi belongs to all of us. We all have equal stakes in it. Nobody, no group, no tribe is better placed than other; we all have equal stake.”

The governor directed that details of the number of accounts being operated by the MDAs with whichever financial institution and the signatories to the accounts must be submitted henceforth.