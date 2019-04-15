<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Obafemi Omokungbe, the rector, Yaba College of Technology, Lagos, has called on the Federal Government to begin making effective policy change of curricula of Nigerian higher institutions such that would-be entrants of universities and polytechnics would know, where they expect to make their careers at the end of their studies.

Omokungbe made the call while speaking with newsmen after a public lecture on the college campus recently.

According to the engineer, the rivalry between graduates of Nigerian universities and their polytechnic counterparts would linger longer unless the government spelt out clearly what the future holds for the two groups of graduates.

Taking a clue from what obtains in Eastern Europe, the rector observed that once a higher institution-bound candidate knows what he or she will become with his or educational line of pursuit, the rivalry between the two sets of graduates will become irrelevant.

Delivering a public lecture entitled “Disruptive Innovation and Sustainable Entrepreneurship, Mr. Nnamdi Ezeigbo, founder/CEO, Slot System Limited, also advised tertiary institutions to adopt e-learning as a means of increasing access to education in order to get over hostel and classroom space constraints in the country’s tertiary institutions.

According to him, disruptive innovation had already taken place in the mobile phone industry, electricity, banking sector, newspaper, cars and retail stores among others.

Ezeigbo said many big organisations and institutions had been overtaken by small businesses because they failed to follow the taste of consumers.

He, therefore, postulated that organisations and institutions should look at what consumers need to remain relevant.

Ezeigbo noted that the invention of applications such as WhatsApp overtook Blackberry and Nokia because they failed to adjust and evolve.

Slot CEO said Uber had taken over the conventional taxi in Nigeria, adding that the same was already happening to okada with the introduction of Gokada application.

“Today, go to open universities, you will find so many students studying there. The students go there because it is more convenient and accessible.

“I urge the Governing Council of Yaba College of Technology and other higher institutions of learning to introduce a robust e-learning platform to award ND, HND, B.Sc and other certificates.

“If not embraced, traditional education may be overtaken by e-learning innovation.

“It is a very huge opportunity; it is the next disruption in the education sector.

“Imagine the number of students that you will admit through the online platform if introduced.

“E-learning does not have any boundary, it is limitless,” he said.

Mr. Lateef Fagbemi, chairman on the occasion, said the lecture was aimed at generating ideas that would be useful to the college and the country at large.