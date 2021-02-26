



The Yaba College of Technology (Yaba Tech) says arrangements have been concluded for the conduct of its Post United Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

It said the examination would now hold virtually from March 16 to March 22.

Mr Joe Ejiofor, Deputy Registrar and Head of Corporate Affairs of the institution disclosed this to newsmen on Friday in Lagos.

He noted that the decision was reached after a meeting of the institution’s admission committee.

According to him, the measure becomes necessary in a bid to observe the Coronavirus (COVID-19) safety protocol as spelt out by the Federal Government.

He stated that the institution however remained shot, following a COVID-19 scare, while online lectures for its undergraduates were ongoing.





“The admission committee have just met and the outcome is that the post UTME for candidates seeking admission have been fixed for next month, but will be held online.

“As we all know the COVID-19 protocol is still very much obtainable and observed, hence the decision for the examination to be written and monitored online for 2020/2021 academic session.

“We expect the concerned candidates to make the best use of this development and the time in between, to do the needful and get themselves ready for the Post UTME,” he stated.

He disclosed that only those who performed credibly in the examination would be considered for placement in the college for the 2020/2021 academic session.

According to him, the institution will make use of candidates’ data made available during the UTME, to get necessary information across to enable them hook up on the portal for the test.