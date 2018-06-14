The Yaba College of Technology, Lagos State, on Thursday, admitted 14,912 National Diploma and Higher National Diploma students for the 2017/2018 academic session.

The Rector of the institution, Mr Obafemi Omokungbe, announced the figure at its 2017/2018 matriculation ceremony of the institution.

Omokungbe said that the number comprised both full-time and part-time students.

He said 23,704 candidates applied for admission into the college’s ND (Full Time) but only 3,666 were offered admission.

The rector also said 3,871 candidates were given admission into the college’s HND (Full-Time) programme, adding that Yabatech offered admission to a total of 7,375 candidates for both ND/HND (Part-Time) programmes.

“The matriculation is of utmost importance; the matriculation oath signifies that you accept to abide by all the rules and regulations governing the conduct of students in the college.

“You must shun all forms of anti-social activities such as cultism, drug abuse, examination malpractice, sexual misbehaviour and other unruly behaviours.

“You must at all times ensure that you abide by this oath. You will be introduced to various structures, systems, rules and regulations in the college during the orientation programme for new students,” the rector said.

He said that students who violate the rules of the college would be penalised as stipulated by the law.

The rector advised the students to behave well.

“In line with the Federal Government’s directive and our resolve at improving access to education, we will put more efforts to improve in our current capacity through the development of physical structures that would provide additional sitting spaces for our students,“ he said.

The rector said the students must record 75 per cent lecture attendance to qualify to write examinations.

“You are, therefore, advised to attend lectures regularly to qualify to write examinations,” he said.

Omokungbe said that the management of the college had commenced refurbishment of hostel facilities by procuring 3,000 mattresses.

He added that the management provided modern equipment to upgrade classrooms, studios and laboratories.

“I implore you to be diligent, hardworking and focussed on your academics. Most importantly, you must refrain from all forms of examination misconduct.

“You must imbibe the culture of discipline in academics to excel in your career. Shun all forms of distraction and take your studies very seriously, let reading and learning be your sole pre-occupation.

“You must also refrain from acts that may tarnish your image, the image of your family and that of the college.

“The college has high reputation of zero tolerance for all forms of indecent dressing,“ he said.