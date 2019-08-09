<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Executive Chairman of Yaba Local Council Development Authority (LCDA), Kayode Omiyale, has appealed to the Federal Government to give special recognition to Yaba LCDA which was carved out of the Lagos Mainland Local Government Area because of major critical institutions located there.

Institutions domiciled in the council include University of Lagos (UNILAG), Yaba College of Technology (YABATECH), West African Examination Council (WAEC), Federal College of Education (Technical), Psychiatric Hospital, among others.

According to the chairman, none of the institutions occupying half of the council’s land is paying a dime into its purse. “We spend a lot of money to provide infrastructure, maintain them and make workers of these institutions comfortable.”

Omiyale spoke during a business summit organised by the council to provide a forum for interpersonal relationship between the council and the business community.

He said: “Very few of the businesses operating within Yaba LCDA pay our rates; some of those paying are doing it after being compelled. We have shown them what the resources we get is spent on, we are very prudent in our spending, and hence rate payers should be encouraged. That is why we have identified 10 companies to be recognised for paying our rates without being coaxed.”

The council chair urged business owners to prioritise youths in Yaba for employment, sine it was part of their Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR).

Facilitator of the summit, Prof. Abiola Sanni, a tax consultant, advised the councils to embrace e-payment and reduce physical contact and cash payment. This, he said, would ensure prompt issuance of receipt. A call was made for heads of the institutions to pay the required rates for the businesses operating within their institutions.