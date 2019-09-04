Nollywood actress, Genevieve Nnaji, has also aired her opinion on the xenophobic attacks being unleashed on Nigerians in South Africa.
The ‘Lionheart’ actress wrote on her verified Instagram handle, that its time to show the South Africans who we are but most importantly, it’s time we believed in ourselves.
Genevieve wrote, “A life with us isn’t the worse thing. They need to see one without us. They’ve shown us countless times who they are. Let’s believe them.“It’s time to show them who we are. But most importantly, it’s time we believed in ourselves.
