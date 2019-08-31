<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Xenophobic attacks on Nigerians in South Africa will continue to linger unless Nigerians are discouraged from illegal migration.

Minority leader of the House of Representatives, Hon Ndudi Elumelu, has stated that though the Federal Government has begun measures to tackle attacks on Nigerians in diaspora the best way to tackle the problem is through improved quality of life in the country.

Speaking yesterday in Asaba, the member representing the Aniocha/Oshimili Federal Constituency emphasized that the issue would be a front burner when plenary resumes, revealing that the House of Representatives has set up a committee to delve into the issue as well as security issues ravaging the country.

“The Federal Government has a Commission on diaspora, also the House has set up a committee on the issue. I believe that as soon as we resume, we would look at it and I believe we have the capacity to solve the issue,” he asserted.

With Delta amongst state with high rate of Illegal migrants, he promised to pay adequate attention to youth empowerment as a means of fighting the menace.

“I believe in youth empowerment, especially the women. It will to a large extent reduce the illegal outflow of youths for greener pastures,” he said.

He also revealed that the issues raised in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as a result of his election as the minority leader of the House of Representatives has been quelled.

According to him, “There is no matter, we are fine. PDP is a family and in a family, you must fight to agree. When you offend your parents, you must go to them for forgiveness. We have done that.”

Speaking on the electricity probe, Elumelu assured that, the House of Representatives have the capacity to focus on oversight to ensure the power sector is fixed, promising that the House would not fail in providing good laws that would alleviate the sufferings of the masses.