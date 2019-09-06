<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The President of the Nigerian Union South Africa (NUSA), Adetola Olubajo, on Friday said that victims of the recent xenophobic attacks in that country deserved to be compensated.

Olubajo, in a statement made available to newsmen in Lagos, said that looted and destroyed businesses were started with hard-earned savings that took years to build.

He thanked President Muhammadu Buhari for sending a special envoy to South Africa following the renewed attacks and pledged full cooperation with the delegate.

“We believe the President’s decision is a step in the right direction and will send a strong message to the South African government.

“NUSA also thanks our Foreign Affairs Minister, Mr Geoffrey Onyeama, for summoning the South African High Commissioner to protest the unfortunate incident,” he said.

He further urged the special envoy to make it clear to the South African government that the attacks should be the last of its kind against foreigners, Nigerians especially.

“The envoy should endeavor to meet with Nigerians in South Africa and interact with them.

“Because, as a law abiding organisation, NUSA has always urged Nigerians in South Africa to obey the laws of the host country,” he said.