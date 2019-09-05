<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Federal government has said it is not aware that the South African government has closed down its foreign missions in Nigeria.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, said this while fielding questions from State House correspondents, in the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The South African Foreign Affairs Minister, Naledi Pandor, reportedly said that the country had temporarily closed its embassy in Nigeria.

Pandor also said that South Africa was in constant touch with Nigerian authorities to try to restore calm, adding that there was no provision in local law for compensation for damage caused in the attacks.

But Onyeama said: “We are not aware that the South African government has closed down its High Commission here in Abuja or its consulate in Lagos.”

The minister also insisted that the Nigerian government must go ahead to press for compensation for the attacks and destruction of the businesses of Nigerians in South Africa.