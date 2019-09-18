<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Femi Gbajabiamila, Speaker, House of Representatives, has vowed to report the attitude of Foreign Affairs Minister, Geoffrey Onyeama, to President Muhammadu Buhari, following the minister’s refusal to honour several invitations extended to him by the House Committee on Foreign Affairs.

The speaker said this on Tuesday while reacting to issues being debated by members at plenary, following a motion on matters of urgent public importance brought to the House by Dachung Musa Bagos from Plateau State.

The motion drew attention to the recent xenophobic attacks on Nigerians and other African nationals in South Africa.

Gbajabiamila, who allowed the motion to be debated for almost three hours, expressed his disappointment at the minister’s behaviour towards the House which had sought an audience with him for the purpose of harmonising efforts towards arriving at common goals.

The speaker said: “Let me use this opportunity to address some knotty issues arising from this unfortunate incident in South Africa.

“I’m speaking directly to the Minister of Foreign Affairs and his attitude towards the House. The minister has been urged severally by the House Committee to interface with the committee, but it’s unfortunate that up till this moment, the minister has not responded to those invitations.

“I believe we’re one government and we should be seen to be working in harmony for the benefit of our country.

“And I’ve made the point very clear on the need for heads of MDAs to respect legislative invitations, but unfortunately the Foreign Affairs Minister has yet to show up.

“And I will be speaking more to Mr. President on this for the purpose of advancing our position and the need for us to work in synergy so that the parliament is not taken for granted by any agency or ministry going forward.”

Recall that the House Foreign Affairs Committee, led by Yusuf Bubba (APC, Adamawa), invited the minister for discussions following the outrage that greeted the recent xenophobic attacks on Nigerians and other African nationals in South Africa, but the invitation is yet to be honoured by the minister.