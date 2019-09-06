<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Femi Gbajabiamila, the Speaker of the House of Representatives, is about to hold a world press conference on the ongoing xenophobic attacks on Nigerians and other foreigners in South Africa.

For the first time, the Speaker would be addressing journalists on the lawns at the back of the National Assembly Complex much like the president of the United States does at the White House.

Press conferences are usually held at the House of Representatives Press Corps’ Media Centre.

The Speaker had announced on his verified Twitter handle, @femigbaja, on Tuesday that the lower chamber of the National Assembly might reconvene for a one-day session to address the attacks.