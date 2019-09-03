<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Nigerians have criticised comments made by former South African Deputy Minister of Police to President Cyril Ramaphosa, Mr Bonga Michael Mkongi, for his comments in a video clip where he stated that South Africans will not allow those he described as “foreign nationals” and their businesses do not take over Hillbrow, a South African city.

According to the South African government website, Gov.za, Mr Bongani Mkongi was the Deputy Minister of Police of the Republic of South Africa from March 2017 until May this year.

In a short video posted on his Twitter handle by Mr Akinsola, a Social Media Strategist, a member of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Mkongi alleged that South Africans who had fought for the country against white minority rule will not allow it to be “dominated” by those he described as “foreign nationals”.

While it is not clear when the comments were made, it is evident that he made the comments in an official capacity as uniformed men were present at what looked like a press conference.

Other sources say the statement was made in 2017 and that the minister was sacked afterwards.

Mkongi said in the video: “The question arises; we must investigate what the law of South Africa says; how can a city in South Africa be 80% foreign nationals? That is dangerous.

“That in Hillbrow and the surrounding areas, South Africans have surrendered their own cities to the foreign nationals? The nation should discuss that particular question.

“You won’t find South Africans in other countries dominating their cities up to 80%.

“Because if we do not debate that, that necessarily means the whole South Africa could be 80% dominated by foreign nationals. That means the future president of South Africa could be a foreign national.

“We are surrendering our land! And it is not xenophobia, to tell the truth! We fought for this land from a white minority. We cannot surrender it to foreign nationals. That is a matter of principles. We fought for this country; not only for us but for the generations of South Africans.

“The arms that are being used here in Hillbrow, are arms of war which are unlicensed. The high jacking of…here in Hillbrow is a sign of taking over power.

“The question of dominance of foreign nationals in illegal trading and businesses that are here in Hillbrow is an economic sabotage that is taking place against our people that are supposed to be those that are running those particular businesses. We are facing here, service delivery protests.”

Nigerians have been reacting to the minister’s comments, insisting that with mindsets like Mkongi’s, it is no wonder that the South African police have been complicit in the killings on other Africans and perhaps explains why the attacks have persisted.