Gani Adams, the Aare Ona Kakanfo of Yorubaland, has warned Nigerians to stop oppressing South Africans with an undue display of wealth in the country.

He said this as he condemned the xenophobic attacks on Nigerians and other foreign nationals in South Africa.

Adams said, “On the issue of the xenophobic attacks in South Africa, I’m a regular traveller to South Africa. The issue is from both sides. I condemn the action of some few criminal elements in South Africa. South Africans are lovely people, very hospitable and accommodating at their own level. I am speaking with facts. Most of the professionals in South Africa are Nigerians.

“On the side of Nigerians, parents who have children in South Africa should talk to them on the need for proper behaviour. Some Nigerians are involved in the drug business in South Africa and they encourage South Africans to also get involved in drug dealings.

“Also, some Nigerians will go to parties and clubs to oppress these South Africans. They buy champagne worth millions of naira and pour it on their heads while the citizens of South Africa are struggling to buy a bottle of beer. When you are in a foreign country and God has blessed you, you need to be moderate in your dealings.