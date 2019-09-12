<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Senator representing Anambra South in the National Assembly, Ifeanyi Ubah, has commended the Chairman of Air Peace Airlines, Allen Onyema, for his exceptional display of patriotism.

Ubah, who said his constituents were mostly targets of xenophobic attacks in South Africa said the Federal Government should reciprocate the good gesture through patronage.

He said, “I am extremely delighted to join every well-meaning Nigerian in commending Onyeama for his patriotism to airlift stranded Nigerians in South Africa.

“It is indeed a thing of profound joy to witness such a selfless and epoch-making gesture coming from my brother and constituent who has set a new benchmark in the Nigerian aviation sector.”

He said the Air Peace boss actively took part in humanitarian efforts to aid Nigerians who have been forcibly displaced as a result of the xenophobic attacks in South Africa.

“The speedy evacuation of these displaced and stranded Nigerians from South Africa has attracted tremendous respect to both the government and citizens of Nigeria on the international scene.

“I am proud of the fact that he deployed one of his best aircraft; a Boeing 777 to make this remarkable sacrifice for our dear nation out of his fleet of 28 aeroplanes.

“This gesture must have cost Chief Allen Onyema millions of dollars as he did this free for our nation.

“I am using this medium to urge the Federal Government to continually support our indigenous investors and provide critical infrastructure.

“This would make the nation’s environment conducive for private businesses to thrive because they are the ones that donate their personal resources for succor and societal support when critical situations like this arise.

“The protection of the business interests of these local investors should be a priority to the government so that they can be able to do more for society.”