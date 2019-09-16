<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Chimaroke Nnamani, former Enugu State governor, has commended the proprietor and management of Air Peace for their prompt intervention to rescue Nigerian citizens facing relentless xenophobic attacks in South Africa.

The Senate Committee Chairman on Cooperation and Integration in Africa/NEPAD also called for friendly policy for airline industry.

Senator Nnamani, representing Enugu East Senatorial District in the upper legislative chamber, in a statement in Abuja, said he was particularly touched by the patriotism and uncommon spirit of brotherhood exhibited by the Managing Director of Air Peace Airline, Allen Ifechukwu Onyema, and his team.

The former governor of Enugu State said: “The bold steps taken by the management of Air Peace to rescue our stranded citizens in South Africa on account of the xenophobic attacks by South Africans is commendable.

“This gesture will go a long way to give hope and mitigate the pains of the victims who have lost their means of livelihood.”

The lawmaker therefore tasked the Federal Government to create a programme to rehabilitate the returnees so that they would be fully reintegrated into the society.

Urging other well-meaning Nigerians, corporate organisations and charities to emulate the Air Peace example by joining in the efforts to rehabilitate the returnees, the former governor of Enugu urged governments at all levels to grow the economy to address migration issues and halt the penchant of youths to seek greener pastures beyond the shores of Nigeria.

Senator Nnamani also canvassed the need for the Federal Government to introduce deliberate and sustainable policies to promote indigenous entrepreneurship in the airline industry to make them compete globally and take reciprocal advantages of Bilateral Air Service Agreements (BASA).

The lawmaker recalled a motion passed by the Senate in July this year mandating the federal government to protect Nigeria indigenous airlines from unfair competitions by foreign airlines, saying this was essential to unfettered regional cooperation and economic integration in Africa.