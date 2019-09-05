<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The leadership of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), on Wednesday, condemned the recent attacks on businesses and killing of Nigerians by South Africans.

In a statement made available by NLC President, Ayuba Wabba, in Abuja, he described these attacks and killings as beastly and unacceptable.

According to him, the frequency and escalation of these attacks are not only reprehensible but are capable of undermining the illustrious bilateral relations between the government and people of Nigeria, the government and people of South Africa.

Wabba, however, noted that as despicable as these attacks are, the umbrella labour body will advise against crude retaliatory measures such as the burning down of perceived South African businesses in Nigeria, saying in reality, some of those businesses are owned by Nigerians.

“We appeal the matter be left to the Nigerian government which has acted properly by dispatching an envoy to South Africa to express its displeasure as well as table its demands.

“On our part too, we hold the South African government squarely responsible for failing in its duty to protect or safeguard the lives and properties of foreign nationals, especially Nigerians who have been subject of attacks over time.

“Accordingly, we demand an immediate end to these killings and destruction of properties. We demand appropriate compensation and an assurance that this will never happen again not only to Nigerians but all foreign nationals in South Africa,” he stated.