A member of the House of Representatives, Hon. Olajide Olatubosun, has commended President Muhammadu Buhari for his swift response to the Xenophobic attacks on Nigerians and other African nationals in South Africa.

Olatubosun, who is representing Saki-west/Saki-east/Atisbo federal constituency in a statement in Abuja yesterday condemned, in strong terms, the persistent attacks on Nigerians and other Africans in South Africa urging the Nigerian government to explore all diplomatic means to resolve the matter in the best interest of Nigeria.

According to him, “The persistent violence being perpetrated by South Africans against Nigerians and other foreign nationals is condemnable. This should not happen in a 21st Century society.

“It is gratifying that our President has taken steps to reach out to the South African authorities immediately to end the hostilities and adequately compensate Nigerians who have lost their means of livelihood.”

He cautioned against reprisal and hostilities against South-African concerns in Nigeria pointing out that most of the business outfits actually belong to Nigerians.

He said, “As tragic as these events are, we must avoid an ‘eye for an eye’ reaction. According to Mahatma Ghandi, an eye for an eye makes the whole world blind. I implore Nigerians to desist from the temptation of retaliating the treatment of their fellow citizens in South Africa by looting their business concerns.

“This is because most of these outfits suspected to belong to South Africans actually belong to Nigerians and are being run by Nigerians. Attacking them will be tantamount to self – destruct.

“I call on all Nigerians to cooperate with the government as they are working tirelessly to bring these sad events behind us once and for all.”

Recall that President Buhari had on Wednesday dispatched a special envoy to investigate incidences of Xenophobic attacks on Africans, particularly Nigerians and vowed to press for compensation for victims from the South-African authorities.

The government also hinted on the possibility of recalling the Nigerian Ambassador to South-Africa amongst other measures taken to show its resentment to the treatment of Nigerians in that country.