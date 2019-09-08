<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The special envoy President Muhmmadu Buhari sent to South Africa following the xenophobic attacks on Nigerians in that country has returned to Nigeria.

The special envoy who is also the Director-General of the National Intelligence Agency, Ahmed Abubakar, returned to the country after he met with the South African President, Cyril Ramophosa, in Pretoria.

A competent Presidency source confirmed to newsmen on condition of anonymity on Saturday that the special envoy had returned to the country.

The source said the next step is for Abubakar to brief Buhari on the outcome of his visit to South Africa.

He said, “I can confirm to you that the special envoy has returned to the country after his visit to South Africa and his meeting with President Ramophosa.

“The next step is for him to meet with President Buhari and brief him on the outcome of his trip.

“That meeting will take place any time from now.”

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, had told State House correspondents during the week that Nigeria’s High Commissioner to South Africa would be recalled after the special envoy would have returned and briefed Buhari on the outcome of his trip.

The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, had also said on Thursday that the high commissioner would only be recalled “for consultation” after the special envoy must have briefed the President.

Abubakar arrived the OR Tambo Airport on Thursday evening.

He was received by top officials of Nigeria’s High Commission led by the High Commissioner.

He met President Ramophosa in Pretoria on Friday and he did not speak with journalists after the meeting.

Abubakar was expected to have expressed Nigeria’s displeasure at the treatment meted out to Nigerians to the host President during the meeting.