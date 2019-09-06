<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

President of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, Chief Nnia Nwodo, has urged the federal government to come up with ruthless retaliatory measures against South Africa in response to the wave of xenophobic attacks targetted especially at Nigerians in that country, adding that not doing that will portray Nigeria as weak.

He, therefore, urged the Federal government to take actions that would seek to touch on the country’s investments in Nigeria.

“The xenophobic attacks on Nigerians and other Africans in the Republic of South Africa has been persistent, provocative and criminal. It smacks of absolute ingratitude on the part of a country Nigeria sacrificed so much for. It promotes divisive local conversations that give our government an opportunity to dramatise our unity of purpose.

“The Federal government must be courageous enough to announce retaliatory measures that will make it clear that enough is enough. Such measures must address specific South African assets in Nigeria especially in the Communication, Oil, Banking and Aviation sectors. Not to do so will portray us as weak, encourage a reoccurrence of these dastardly attacks in the future and leave us a deeply angry and divided nation.

“Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide is anxious to see the Federal government do the right thing this time around.”