As outrage continues to greet the xenophobic attack on Nigerians in South Africa, the Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Council Worldwide has called for self-defense.

In a statement made available to newsmen on Wednesday, the group directed its branch in South Africa to “rise up and defend themselves in groups not as individuals.”

The statement was signed by Mazi Okechukwu Isiguzoro, President General, Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Council Worldwide.

He said the report on the continuous destruction of businesses, properties and killings against Nigerians in South Africa, and the silence of Nigeria High Commission in Pretoria, SA, was disturbing.

Isiguzoro charged Nigerians to resort to self-defence or return home.

“We observed that Igbo Youths are 85% victims of the xenophobic attacks in South Africa, and call for the suspension of diplomatic ties with South Africa with Nigeria.

“There is rising tension in the land, especially in the old Eastern Region of Nigeria. Youths are unpredictable now after watching the Shoprite lekki being vandalized in reprisal to the Xenophobic attacks on Nigerians in SA. We can no longer control Igbo Youths as many of them have been affected directly by the untold ordeals that affected their breadwinners in South Africa.

“We call for immediate suspension of South African business outfits and their activities in Nigeria, as we may not guarantee their safety in the Old Eastern Region of Nigeria.

“Shoprite, IBTC, MTN, DSTV should remain closed until Xenophobic attacks are stopped in South Africa. Igbo Youths complained that their breadwinners’ businesses will not be under threat while South African business outfits flourish in Nigeria.

“We wish to remind South Africa President Cyril Ramaphosa and South Africans that it’s a Nigerian statesman from Igbo, and former Minister for Aviation, Pa Mbazulike Amaechi that saved the life of South African legend Nelson Mandela in the 80s before he returned to South Africa during the Apartheid era.

“How will they repay us with Xenophobic attacks, why will the South African Security Agents continue to kill our youths?

“We have continued to lose prominent sons and daughters to South Africa Police. Enough is Enough. Children of the Rising sun defend yourselves in South Africa,” he stated.