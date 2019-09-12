<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Nigerians and Ghanaians in Europe on Wednesday urged the African Union (AU) to intervene in the escalating xenophobic attacks in South Africa.

In telephone interviews with the Europe Correspondent of newsmen they condemned the attacks and described it as misplaced anger.

Dr. Lawrence Ekpo, a political analyst in Geneva, said that AU had failed millions of Africans by not adequately reacting to the attacks.

“It is really disappointing that the AU at this crucial time in our continent has not done much other than a mere condemnation of reports of xenophobia in South Africa.

“As a bloc I expect it to outright send a strong message to the South African government to ask it to put its nation in order or risk suspension and sanctions,” Ekpo said.

Also speaking, Mr. Afe Adelaja, a member of the Nigerians in Diaspora (NIDO) Europe, who is based in Germany, said there was no justification for South Africans to attack foreigners living in their country.

“They have forgotten how Nigeria, Ghana, Zambia and others helped in fighting Apartheid, instead they are now waging war against their own African brothers.

“African migrants are not the problem. The problem lies in poverty, illiteracy, and unemployment which are rooted in Apartheid.

“The South African government ought to have addressed these challenges a long time ago,’’ he said.