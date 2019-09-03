<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The High Commission of Nigeria in Pretoria has begun compiling a list of the victims of the xenophobic attacks in South Africa.

The Mission directed Nigerians who were affected by the violence in parts of Gauteng Province of South Africa to come forward.

The Nigerian High Commissioner to South Africa, Kabiru Bala, in a statement in Pretoria on Tuesday, expressed concern over the violence in parts of Johannesburg and Pretoria.

He said, “The High Commission and the Consulate in Pretoria and Johannesburg are compiling the list of all the Nigerian victims of the current anarchy for engagement with the South African government and other stakeholders for succour.

“In this regard, all Nigerian victims of the current attacks are requested to come forward to report their situation to the High Commission and the Consulate.

The envoy said the two Missions would continue to be home to all Nigerians “in this trying times and in the future,” noting that the missions had remained open since the outbreak of violence, assuring that they would continue to render normal services to Nigerians and other customers without hindrance.

Bala appealed for calm and admonished Nigerians to avoid any precipitate action that might jeopardise the task of engaging the South African government through diplomatic channels to bring the situation under control and to restore normalcy.

He added that the Missions were working alongside all relevant authorities in South Africa, including the police to address the unfortunate situation.

The High Commissioner noted, “Furthermore, concerted efforts are ongoing for the upcoming state visit to South Africa by President Muhammadu Buhari which will substantially address at summit level all the existing concerns in the consular relations between the two countries.”

“Xenophobic attacks are unacceptable anywhere around the world and especially in a country that has Africa in its official name; whose national anthem is ‘God Bless Africa;’ whose ruling party is the African National Congress and whose national events starts with the African Union anthem.”