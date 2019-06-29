<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

As more Nigerians feel the wrath of South Africans, Mr Ekos Akpokabayen, a South Africa-based Nigerian businessman, has urged his fellow countrymen in that country to live in peace with their hosts.

Akpokabayen, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Secolo Consulting and Training Services, based in Johannesburg and the Author of the “African Progressive Initiative’’, made the appeal on Friday.

He told newsmen from Johannesburg that some frictions between Nigerians and South Africans were caused by manner of approach.

“We have made some videos dealing with manners of approach, peace building, social co-existence between Nigerians and South Africans.

“Such videos have been sent to the police, immigration and relevant authorities to under study,’’ he said.

Akpokabayen, President, Board of Trustees, African Diaspora Union, said that he set about making the video because he was worried with the reported killing of Nigerians in South Africa.

He said the messages from the videos would affect attitudinal change on Nigerians and relevant bodies in South Africa.

Akpokabayen, also the Secretary, Board of Trustees, Nigeria Union, South Africa, urged Nigerians to avoid acts capable of tarnishing the image of the country and putting them in trouble.

“There are many Nigerian professionals doing well and contributing to the development of South Africa. Such Nigerians need to be commended for doing their best in their chosen fields,’’ he said.

Akpokabayen said that he was optimistic that the video would improve cordial relations between Nigerians, South Africans and other nationalities.