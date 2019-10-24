<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Chairman of Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM), Mrs Abike Dabiri-Erewa, has said Nigeria and South Africa will implementation the “Early Warning Signal” mechanisms signed by the two countries to curb xenophobic attacks.

A statement on Wednesday by the Head of Media Unit of NIDCOM, Mr Abdur-Rahman Balogun, quoted Mrs Dabiri-Erewa as speaking against the backdrop of renewed xenophobic attacks on Nigerians.

Quoting Mrs Dabiri-Erewa, the statement said: “The Consul-General, Godwin Adama, is on top of the situation. He is currently in Widbank, Mpumulanga, where the crisis happened. He is at a meeting with the highest police authorities there.

“The mission intervened immediately and the situation is currently under control.

“After this meeting, a meeting with Nigerians along with the South African Police will hold.”

The NIDCOM chairman said further developments at this stage would be taken up at the ministerial level, between the two ministers of Foreign Affairs of both countries.

President Muhammadu Buhari was in South Africa between October 3 and October 5 on a state visit, which coincided with the xenophobic attacks on Nigerians.

“Series of agreements and Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) were signed by the two African states to cement the relationship and nip the hostilities in the bud.

“However, on Tuesday, it was reported that South African citizens resumed xenophobic attacks against Nigerians living in Mpumalamga area of the country,” she said.

Also, the Nigerian Citizens Association in South Africa (NICASA) has condemned fresh attacks on Nigerian-own businesses in Witbank Mpumalamga in South Africa.

It described the situation as worrisome.

NICASA President Ben Okoli, who stated this in a telephone interview with newsmen yesterday, described the attack as a criminal act.

He said the attack, which occurred at 9 a.m. on October 22, was carried out despite President Muhammadu Buhari’s state visit to that country on October 3.

Okoli said: “There was an attack on Nigerian-own businesses in Witbank Mpumalamga. This was not xenophobia attack but criminality masterminded by the taxi drivers under the guise of fighting crime.

“About five Nigerian-owned businesses were attacked, vandalised and burnt. The businesses included a big spare parts dealership, two restaurants, a grocery shop, and Nigerian food stuff shop.

“NICASA leadership was informed and we intimated the Consul General of Nigerian High Commission immediately, who in turn contacted the relevant authorities and they swung into action to control the attack.”

He urged Nigerians living in South Africa to be law-abiding and not to take laws into their hands.

Okoli said a follow-up meeting will be organised to promote mutual understanding between both nationals.

On what caused the attack, he said: “The Nigerians attacked were not into any illegal dealing, but are into legitimate businesses and were not in any way conducting themselves in any a bad way.

“The attack was totally unprovoked and unwarranted; the taxi drivers took the laws into their hands and acted in their prejudice on Nigerians.”