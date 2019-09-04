<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

In its strongest reaction in protest of the xenophobic attacks on Nigerians living in South Africa, Nigeria has confirmed that it has recalled its ambassador to that country, Kabiru Bala and also recalled a special envoy that President Muhammadu Buhari had dispatched to meet with President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Nigeria is also boycotting the World Economic Forum on Africa taking place in Cape Town in protest of the violent attacks.

Foreign Minister Geoffrey Onyeama confirmed the development to journalists Wednesday in Abuja urging Nigerians to be cautious and avoid high-risk areas.

President Buhari earlier Wednesday met with Vice President Yemi Osinbajo and Onyeama to discuss the issue.

Some Nigerians have attacked businesses with South African interests in Nigeria in retaliation.