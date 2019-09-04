<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Nigeria has recalled it Ambassador to South Africa, Ambassador Kabiru Bala, and also pulled out of World Economic Summit holding in Cape Town on Wednesday.

A presidential source told newsmen that Nigeria also demanded for full compensation for the loss of life and property of Nigerians affected by the xenophobic attack.

Meanwhile, President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday met behind closed doors with Vice President Yemi Osinbajo and the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mr Jeoffrey Onyeama, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Newsmen report that the President’s Personal Assistant on New Media, Alhaji Bashir Ahmed, posted the pictures of the meeting on his twitter handle.

A presidential source confided in newsmen that the agenda of the meeting, which is currently ongoing, would include the ongoing xenophobic attacks against Nigerians in South Africa.

Buhari had on Sept. 3 dispatched a Special Envoy to convey to President Cyril Ramaphosa of South Africa his deep concerns over the unabated attacks on Nigerian citizens and property in South Africa since Aug. 29.

Newsmen report that South Africans commenced fresh attacks, looting and burning of businesses and properties belonging to Nigerians and other nationals and in the process killed three people.