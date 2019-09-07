<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The federal government yesterday stated its position on the xenophobic attacks on Nigerians in South Africa, saying it will not sever diplomatic ties with South Africa.

This is against the position of the All Progressives Congress (APC) when the National Chairman of the party, Adams Oshiomole called on the Federal government to nationalise all South Africa assets in the country.

Addressing newsmen in Abuja on Friday, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, said Federal government has not reach the stage of cutting diplomatic ties with South Africa.

He said: “We have not reached the stage where diplomatic ties are cut. There are various options. We will wait for the envoy to come back. There are different measures to be taken at diplomatic level without necessarily cutting off diplomatic ties but we want Mr President’s decision to be informed after accessing all the facts, the way the South African government reacts will also be very important in helping us decide what we need to do.”

He emphasised that no life was lost in South Africa, adding that there are people on ground, especially the Nigerian union in South Africa that gives report to Federal government of the happenings in the country.

He explained what the Federal government is doing to address the development, adding, “we reviewed the situation in regards to South Africa. We reviewed the possible options, analysed the causes and agreed on a road map going forward.

“Part of that road map is that we have sent from the executive side, Mr President has dispatched a special envoy to South Africa who will be holding discussion with the South African government to the very highest level.

“He should be back tomorrow and that will now give the government the basis on which to take further actions. In the mean time, the government is on top of the situation. We know for a fact that no Nigerian life has been lost, so we are extremely concerned now that there will be adequate compensation for the properties that have been lost and damaged.

“We know that the private Nigerian airline is putting a plane at the disposal of those Nigerians to take the opportunity to leave South Africa but it is totally voluntary.”

Onyeama said that Federal government is putting modalities in place to ensure that such a thing will never happen again.

“We are particularly determined that these crises will not reoccur. It has been happening for far too long and has become almost endemic. With the distinguished Senators, we are looking at all the options, we have to ensure this will be the last time we will ever meet to talk about Nigerians attacked in South Africa and to take definitive measures. But we will start doing that once we have the facts and we will take the necessary measures,” he said.

Asked how Nigerians that lost their property will be compensated, the Minister said, “the Nigerian government will be demanding that the victims be compensated.

“This is a very important issue because the South African government has been reported saying that nothing really to provide compensation. That they will have to resort to insurance companies or that kind of private arrangement. We as a government are going to challenge that. In the past, no compensation was paid to these people. For us, it is something we have to insist upon,” he said.

Also speaking, the Senate Committee Chairman on Diaspora, Ajibola Bashirun, said that government will find a permanent solution to the xenophobic attacks, adding that the Senate is ready to support any effort as regards evacuation of Nigerians from South Africans.

He disclosed that as at today, “we have not less than 800,000 Nigerians living in South Africa.

“We have been briefed by the honourable Minister on the possible solutions on the xenophobic attacks. They also talk about assessment. One of the highlights of the assessments is the extent of damage to life and property and we are sure based on credible information that Nigerian lives were not lost but there were damages.

“They are going to examine the extent of the damage with a view to making a clear demand from the South African government to give compensation for those properties that have been damaged. The state has a responsibility to ensure the protection of lives and properties.

“Fundamentally, we must find a permanent solution to the xenophobic attacks that comes between the space of 24 months.

“We appeal to Nigerians not to take laws into their hands. We need to exercise restraint because we are the leaders of Africa. We appeal to Nigerians to remain calm.”