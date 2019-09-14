<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Archbishop of the Niger Delta Province, Anglican Communion, His Grace, Tunde Adeleye, said Nigeria failed to act decisively and faster when attacks on Nigerians began in South Africa.

He told journalists in Calabar that “Nigeria should have responded faster than it did. They noticed the direction the matter was going but they took everything for granted.”

Adeleye, who is also the Chairman of Christian Council of Nigeria, Southsouth zone, said Nigerians seek greener pastures in South Africa and other places because the government has not made the country good enough for the citizens to stay.

“Our government should make this country good enough to stay. If people leave this country to other countries, it means Nigeria is not good enough or comfortable for them to stay. We are just joking in Nigeria. That is why serious-minded people leave the country,” he said.

He also called for the reform of the judiciary, other arms of government and institutions following the declaration of President Muhammadu Buhari as the winner of the February 23, 2019, Presidential election.

The Presidential Election Petition Tribunal had upheld the victory of President Buhari in the election whose outcome was disputed by the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar.

Reacting to the judgment, Archbishop Adeleye said, “I did not expect anything different. I would have been surprised if anything different took place. If I were the PDP I will appeal to God. I wish them well as they go to Appeal Court.

“We should purge the system. But the people to clean it up are not yet born. They are not these people who care for themselves alone. They acquire wealth as if they will live forever.”

Adeleye said some pastors were no longer preaching against kidnapping because they, their wives and church members had become victims of kidnapping.

“They are not talking because they are nursing the wounds that the system has inflicted on them. However, some of us are still talking,” he said.