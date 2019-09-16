<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Mr Olusegun Runsewe, Director-General, National Council for Arts and Culture (NCAC), has commended the Air Peace Chief Executive Officer, Mr Allen Onyema, for his prompt evacuation of Nigerians caught up in the xenophobic attacks in South Africa.

Runsewe, also appreciated Onyema for being culturally sensitive to the cries of Nigerians who wished to return back to Nigeria aftermath of the xenophobic attacks on them in South Africa.

This was contained in a statement given to journalists in Lagos by Runsewe’s media aide, Mr Frank Meke.

He said many lost their means of livelihood to massive looting, while others were intimidated to leave South Africa.

“Onyeama deserves our support and appreciation; he has shown capacity and candor, attributes expected of those privileged to be in the forefront of our socioeconomic and political development.

“His humility and humanity are engaging and resonates with the true culture of our people as their brothers’ keeper,” Runsewe said in a statement.

He said that he would create time to visit Onyeama to convey his appreciation for his deep understanding of the Nigerian culture of brotherhood which engenders unity and sacrifice.

The NCAC director-general also commended the efforts of Godwin Adama, the Nigeria’s Consul-General in Johannesburg, the entire staff and Mrs Abike Dabiri of the Diaspora Commission for standing up for the nation and its people.

“We at NCAC are happy for this very significant rescue mission to get Nigerians out of trouble, and we pray that our country will rebound and have good cultural narratives to share with the world.

“We appreciate all those who have contributed to this mission to bring Nigerians back.

“We wish to emphasise that Nigerians should be culturally sensitive and emulate the good gesture of the Air Peace chairman who remains our model of how to be a true Nigerian.

“Allen Oyeama, in the heat of the xenophobic attacks against Nigerians in South Africa, volunteered to send an aircraft to evacuate Nigerians willing to return on Pro Bono,” he said.

Newsmen report that Mr Allen Onyema evacuated a good number of Nigerian nationals who landed safely in Lagos on Wednesday evening in what was dubbed an expatriation flight out of South Africa.

Hundreds of Nigerian nationals have indicated their desire to leave the country due to the ongoing attacks against foreign-owned shops.