<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Considering the cost of businesses foreigners lost and its economic backdrop, the Neo Black Movement of Africa Worldwide (NBM of Africa Worldwide), has condemned in its totality the disheartening and barbaric Xenophobic attacks by South African citizens on other African nationalities most especially Nigerians.

The organisation noted that over the years, African countries stood by the South Africans dating back to the days of the apartheid regime in the country.

In a statement released by the Movement yesterday, the National President, Chief Engr. Felix Kupa, added that this inhumane attacks are totally condemnable and against the spirit and ideologies of Africanism and against the various social cultural, economic and political treaties that exist amongst the African countries.

According to him, NBM as an Afrocentric, socio-cultural and non-governmental organisation was established on the basic tenets of social justice, equality, fairness and the total liberation of the black race from white supremacy and racial discrimination.

“It was on this premise that Africans stood out to engage the white dominated apartheid government then in South Africa and carried the country on the path that led to Uhuru and eliminated racial discrimination and white dominance in the country.

He emphasised that the organization calls on the government of South Africa, the Nigerian government and other world powers to as a matter of urgency to rise up to their collective task and responsibility of protecting the lives, properties and investments of Nigerians as well as all persons living in any part of Africa.

Kupa stated this as he also condoles with the Nigerian people whose eyes may have been soaked with tears to sheath their sword of violence and retaliation.

He therefore calls on the African Union and all other regional bodies to rise up and address this ugly situation to prevent a reprisal that will forestall the escalation of the crisis.

He said that an independent judicial enquiry should be set up to investigate this evil act and bring the perpetrators to justice.

Recall that the movement took a peaceful protest march to the South African embassy in Lagos back in 2015, designed to create awareness about the acts of human rights violation or ill-treatment, both locally and globally, meted to fellow Africans.

Also several demands were made such as protection for both the lives and property of foreigners and Africans living in South Africa and non-violation of human rights, provision of amenities for displaced persons, adequate compensation for victims of xenophobia and allowing the law to deal with offenders, among others.