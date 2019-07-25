<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

National Association of Nigerian Students, NANS, has condemned the continued xenophobic attacks on Nigerians living in South Africa, noting that if such continues, the association will be forced to retaliate.

Secretary-General of NANS, Zone B, comprising South-East and South-South, Victor Ezenagu, gave the warning, yesterday, during a protest in Enugu.

Briefing newsmen shortly after the protest, Ezenagu disclosed that NANS has over the years been actively involved in giving Nigerians a sense of direction.

He condemned the killing of Deputy Director-General of the Chartered Institute of Insurance of Nigeria, CIIN, Mrs Elizabeth Ndubisi, in South Africa.

According to him, “we state equivocally that no one has the monopoly of violence and that South Africans have pushed us too far. This will be the last warning before we give them the same dosage of the treatment meted on our brothers.

“We wish to also let South Africans know that any Nigerian killed in South Africa is worth five South African lives and five South African businesses.

“NANS wishes to condemn in strong terms, the indiscriminate looting and killing of Nigerian businesses and citizens in South Africa. The recent strangulation to death of the Deputy Director-General of Chartered Institute of Insurance of Nigeria, Mrs Elizabeth Ndubisi, has again brought to the fore, the numerous yet unchecked killings of Nigerians in the once apartheid country.”

The group charged the Federal Government to be firm in stopping the incessant killings of Nigerians in South Africa, noting that diplomacy alone cannot solve the problem.

The student body posited that “we would want the Nigerian government to know that the diplomatic approach to these killings in South Africa is not really helping issues.

“It has become unacceptable. Our citizens are killed and our businesses looted, while their businesses here enjoy patronage and they make a lot of profit from us.

“We want the government to adopt the approach of NANS. Perhaps, confrontation will call the South Africans to order. We call on President Muhammadu Buhari to ensure Nigerians are no longer killed in South Africa.”