MTN, Nigeria’s biggest phone service company said all its shops in the country will not be opened today.

In a message to subscribers, the company said all its shops “are unavailable today”.

It now asked customers to reach it via Twitter @MTN180, MTNonline.com/Livechat, chat on MyMTN App.

“For Call Center dial 180. Thank you”, it said.

The company’s offices were targeted by some Nigerians on Tuesday, who claimed to be avenging another round of attacks against Nigerians in South Africa.

In Ibadan, Oyo state, an MTN office at Bodija was vandalized.

The police in many states tried to provide security cover for MTN, Shoprite and other businesses owned by South Africans.