<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Femi Fani-Kayode, has revealed the man that can save South Africa at this moment.

The situation in South Africa has deteriorated to the level that countries are now evacuating their citizens from the country.

Just last week, the first batch of over 84 Nigerians evacuated from South Africa arrived Nigeria.

Businesses belonging to South Africans have been as well attacked and looted in some African countries as a form of reprisal attacks.

In a tweet on Sunday evening, the former Aviation Minister said “Only one man can save SA.

“His name is @Julius_S_Malema. He is the leader of the @EFFSouthAfrica and the scourge of the Boers.

“Groomed by the great Nelson and Winnie Mandela, he is the ONLY SA leader that speaks sense today. He is a friend to other Africans and detests xenophobia.”