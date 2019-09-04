<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Popular singer, Wizkid, has called on celebrities to avoid sharing insensitive posts on the xenophobic attacks on Nigerians and other foreign nationals in South Africa.

On his verified Twitter handle, Wizkid said he had seen some comments from celebrities, who were preaching hate and fighting each other on social media when the real issues were even on the platform.

He said, “I’ve seen so many insensitive and dumb stupid comments from you celebrities and I’m so disappointed! This is not a time to fight or point fingers!! Let love lead. Use your head! People are dying for real! Watch what you say!

“Y’all want to go around preaching hate and fighting each other when the real problem is not even on social media! #SayNoToXenophobicAttacks! Fight the real problem! Government! Poverty! Education!

“And if you don’t have anything sensible to say at this sensitive time, Please just promote your music and f*** off. Nobody ask una papa for opinions!”